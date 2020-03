JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has updated the number of cases of COVDI-19 to 903.

The department also reported that now 12 people have died from the virus.

So far, over 12,000 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Missouri saw a total of 838 cases and ten deaths.

Greene County is still at 41 confirmed cases.