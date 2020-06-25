Missouri Career Center holds its first-ever drive-thru job fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The job center actually held its first drive-thru job fair this week to help get people back to work and I met one restaurant owner who says he thinks re-implementing the weekly job searches will be beneficial for our local economy.

Beginning July 5, Missourians collecting unemployment will be required to actively look for work again.

“They could also attend training they could do an interview, those are qualifying activities as well,” Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Career Center said.

Trombetta says she hopes the requirement prompts motivation.

“I think people are starting to focus on getting back to work,” Trombetta said.

Which she says is important as the additional $600 federal supplement those on unemployment are receiving will end July 25.

Trombetta says they’re here to help. This week the Missouri Job Center held its first-ever drive through job fair.

“We are really excited to get back to connecting job seekers to jobs. We’re making it as safe as we possibly can,” Trombetta said.

“Now that there’s jobs available and we need people to come back to work,” Joshua Rasmussen, the owner of Flat Creek said. “It’s a good thing for me that it’s stopping because there are jobs available and there is work.”

Rasmussen says they’re opening a fourth location in Ozark in August.

“We’re going to hire roughly 70 to 80 employees at that location, so yeah we’re definitely looking for employees,” Rasmussen said.

He says he lost employees due to the stay-at-home orders.

“They couldn’t file unemployment and they had to find work elsewhere because they weren’t able to get any kind of benefit through the pandemic until we got back open they had to get back to work,” Rasmussen said.

However, Rasmussen says he was able to keep the majority of his staff including all of his managers.

The Missouri Career Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.