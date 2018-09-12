Missouri Boy Survives After Falling Face First on Meat Skewer

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. – Nearly 100 medical professionals at the University of Kansas Health System worked together this past weekend to save a young boy who had a skewer stuck in his head.

A 10-year-old boy was playing in his treehouse in Harrisonville, Missouri when a swarm of yellow jackets began to attack him and his friends.

As the boys scrambled to get down the ladder, Xavier fell onto a Rotisserie skewer the boys had just found in a field and struck into the ground.

Shannon Miller, the father of the boy says, “It missed his brain, it missed his brain stem, it missed the nerves, everything that is valuable in your head. It missed everything. Only God could have directed things to happen in a way that would save him like this. It really was a miracle. I mean, it was a miracle.”

Doctors spent hours gathering information from brain surgeons and other specialists before his surgery.

However, everything went well and Xavier is already out of the hospital resting.