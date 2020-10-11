Missouri blames database error on website for COVID-19 spike

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Health officials say a “database extract error” resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Missouri going back over several days.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a news release Sunday that it is in the process of migrating all COVID-19 testing and case data into one new consolidated system.

A database extract error on Oct. 10 resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours. The dashboard will be updated when the issue is resolved. See statement: pic.twitter.com/8gccais1UK — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) October 11, 2020

The agency said Sunday it is working urgently to resolve the issue and will update its website with the correct numbers once that is done.

The revised coronavirus numbers for Missouri are pending.