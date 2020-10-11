Missouri blames database error on website for COVID-19 spike

by: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Health officials say a “database extract error” resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Missouri going back over several days.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a news release Sunday that it is in the process of migrating all COVID-19 testing and case data into one new consolidated system.

The agency said Sunday it is working urgently to resolve the issue and will update its website with the correct numbers once that is done.

The revised coronavirus numbers for Missouri are pending.

