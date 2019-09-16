Missouri-based company offering free online test classes

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A suburban St. Louis-based company is offering free test-preparation classes for high school students in the wake of the college-admissions scandal.

Clayton, Missouri-based Varsity Tutors said Monday that the online classes seek to help prepare students for the ACT or SAT college-admissions exams.

Varsity Tutors says the program seeks to make access to higher education more attainable for all students. The program is open to students across the county and offers 25 hours of live instruction plus practice exams.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is supporting the initiative, and St. Louis Public Schools will stream the classes live in classrooms.

Parson, a Republican, says in a news release provided by Varsity Tutor that the program will be provided at no cost to more than 267,000 high school students across Missouri.

