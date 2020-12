LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — A barber academy near Kansas City worked for nearly 24 hours giving free hair cuts in exchange for toys.

Klassic Transformations Barber Academy put on the “Toy-Raiser.”

The event started at 8 a.m. and went until the following morning.

It was all hands on deck, with nearly a dozen barbers cutting, shaping and trimming hair and beards all night long.

The toys will go to the 2,000 kids signed up for Hickman Mills Community Empowerment Center’s Giving Saturday later this month.