Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway intends to run for governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway made a big step in running for governor.

She filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission declaring she intends on running for governor in 2020.

This was an expected move as she has hinted at a gubernatorial bid for months.

Her opponent – Gov. Mike Parson – is expected to announce his run for governor next month in Bolivar.

Parson took the role of governor in 2017 when Republican Gov. Eric Greitens stepped down amid scandal.

This will be the first gubernatorial campaign for both Galloway and Parson.

Galloway currently is the only elected Democrat in the state and has not made a formal public announcement on her run.