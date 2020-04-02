Missouri Attorney General’s Office warns against “CARES” Act scams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is warning against possible scams related to the recently passed coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security or “CARES” Act.

The money from this stimulus package hasn’t been distributed yet but state officials say checks will go out in the next two or three weeks.

In the meantime, Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the federal government will not contact you through text, call, or email with instructions on how to receive your check.

Anything like that is a ploy to gather personal information.

Schmitt’s office says most Missourians don’t have to take any action at all.

As long as you filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 the federal government will use that info to directly deposit the check into your bank account.

The Attorney General’s Office also warns against scams claiming you can get your check early.

If you think someone is trying to scam you report them to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling 800-392-8222 or emailing ago.mo.gov.