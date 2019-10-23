Missouri attorney general’s office apart of Facebook investigation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office is part of a bipartisan investigation involving Facebook.

The social media site is thought to be in potential violation of state and federal antitrust laws.

the multi-state coalition will investigate in accordance with federal and state antitrust laws to see if Facebook has engaged in anticompetitive behavior, put user data at risk, reduced consumer choice, and more.

Attorney General Schmitt is one out of 47 participating states and territories.

