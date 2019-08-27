Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Missouri attorney general takes a side regarding LGBTQ discrimination

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gay-pride-flag_20160810132401-159532

U.S. — Missouri’s attorney general is taking a side in a legal fight regarding discrimination in the LGBTQ community.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed with other GOP attorneys general a US supreme court brief saying that federal law does not protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.

They say that when the civil rights act of 1964 was passed, sex discrimination did not include transgender people.

While the brief does not say whether Congress should change that, Schmitt says everyone should be treated with dignity under the law.

The cases are scheduled to be heard by the supreme court in October.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Community Calendar

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now