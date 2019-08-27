Missouri attorney general takes a side regarding LGBTQ discrimination

U.S. — Missouri’s attorney general is taking a side in a legal fight regarding discrimination in the LGBTQ community.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed with other GOP attorneys general a US supreme court brief saying that federal law does not protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.

They say that when the civil rights act of 1964 was passed, sex discrimination did not include transgender people.

While the brief does not say whether Congress should change that, Schmitt says everyone should be treated with dignity under the law.

The cases are scheduled to be heard by the supreme court in October.