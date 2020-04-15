Missouri Attorney General sends cease and desist letter to Branson business

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Erick Schmitt sent a cease and desist letter to Tuning Element in Branson for allegedly inflating prices on KN95 masks, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office.

“Since this pandemic began, we have remained vigilant in monitoring price gouging across the state, and have taken legal action wherever possible,” Schmitt.said. “We will continue to investigate and work with businesses to root out and combat price gouging.”

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Tuning Element is advertising the sale of five-layer KN95 masks for $20 each, four-layer KN95 masks for $15 each and 50-count boxes for three-layer disposable masks for $99. They’re also charging an additional phone and internet fee of $1.82 per mask on top of the price of the item.

These products generally sell from $3.95 to $5.98 each, $2.99 each and $24.95 to $39.99 for 50-count boxes, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The Attorney General is encouraging anyone who sees instances of price gouging, particularly to personal protective equipment to report it. You can report this by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or to submit a complaint online click here.