Missouri Attorney General has a list to avoid Black Friday and Cyber Monday Scams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo– While you’re shopping this weekend, either online or in-store, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has a list of tips to consider for avoiding scams on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

According to Schmitt, be wary of emails that claim to have coupons for big discounts and ask for personal information.

You should also avoid websites with odd spelling of legitimate company names.

Watch out for websites that offer ‘unbelievable deals’ if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Don’t click on suspicious links, they could contain malware.

Watch out for ‘delivery failure’ or ‘order confirmation’ emails for items you didn’t order because they may be used to access your personal information.



Schmitt also recommends using a credit card for online orders since it’s easier to dispute and mediate fraudulent charges with a credit card than a debit card.

If you believe you’ve been scammed, please contact the Missouri Attorney General’s consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.