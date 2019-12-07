1  of  3
Missouri attorney general backs high school football prayer

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2013, file photo, Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt, leads a meeting at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Now, Missouri’s Attorney General, Schmitt on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, released a report following a 13-month investigation of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. The report referred 12 priests for potential criminal prosecution. (Kile Brewer/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

CAMERON, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s Republican attorney general is defending a local high school football coach who is under fire for allegedly leading students in prayer.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint against the Cameron R-1 School District.

The national association of atheists and agnostics claims that the coach violated the U.S. Constitution by leading students in prayer before and after games.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the First Amendment protects students’ right to pray.

