Missouri agencies share Thanksgiving travel tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- If you plan on traveling over the Thanksgiving weekend, there are some things you need to be on the lookout for when on the road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is an increased traffic period.

“All 18 counties in this troop will all have extra troopers on the road trying to keep everybody safe this holiday season,” says Trooper Sam Carpenter of MSHP Troop D.

Trooper Carpenter says that alcohol can be part of Thanksgiving festivities. He warns that if it is part of your holiday weekend to utilize sober drivers or ride-sharing services.

“We understand that alcohol can be part of that celebration and that’s fine. We just ask that you drive sober. We ask that you have a sober driver, utilize those services like Uber and Lyft. Nowadays there’s absolutely zero reason to drive impaired,” says Carpenter.

Carpenter also warns to stay off of your phone when you are behind the wheel.

Heavy traffic and impaired drivers are not the only things you need to be worried about Thanksgiving weekend, there will also be some unsettling weather moving through the Ozarks.

Drew Albert, a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service says rain and cold temperatures are coming to Southwest Missouri this weekend.

“It is going to be a rainy Thanksgiving especially during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow. We’re not looking for a big flooding rain, it’s just going to be a cold, miserable early part of the day,” says Albert.

Albert says that the NWS does not expect to see any travel impacts due to the rain on Thursday. The rain is scheduled to hit around 8 or 9 a.m.

For the rest of the weekend, including Black Friday, Albert says the Ozarks will see periods of rain until a front pushes it out east on Saturday.

“We are looking at the potential of maybe a couple inches of rain over that period. When we see a widespread two inches of rain in the Ozarks we do get those flooded creeks, low water crossings.”

He says these flooding issues may cause some concerns later in the week.

Albert says that if you have family coming from out-of-town that are not familiar with the flooded roads of the Ozarks, tell them to turn around, don’t drown.

When asked of this upcoming weather is normal for this time in November Albert said, “It really varies, we’ve had everything from severe weather to really cold weather.”

He says the rain will keep temperatures below normal over the weekend.

If you plan on doing some Black Friday shopping plan to bring your raincoat.

“They’re going to need to have some rain protection. The better chances for heavier rain is going to be Friday afternoon and Friday evening.”

Albert says that the NWS works with MoDOT and the Highway Patrol to help monitor road conditions for safe travel.

According to the Highway Patrol, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2018, they investigated 1,640 crashes with 13 fatalities and over 400 injuries.