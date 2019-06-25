Missouri AG to help flood victims avoid scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office said Tuesday it plans to work with people impacted by recent flooding across the state.

“Unfortunately, scammers look to take advantage of citizens more frequently after natural disasters,” the Attorney General said in a statement Tuesday.

To help flood victims resist falling into a potential scam, the AG’s office is setting up a multi-agency resource center (MARC) in one of six Missouri towns for the next six days.

The center are designed to point these victims in the direction of legitimate relief organizations.

“Stop by any of the MARC locations listed below to speak with representatives from the Attorney General’s Office on how to best select a reputable contractor, how to avoid falling victim to identity theft, how to report price gouging and fraud, and more,” Schmitt added.

The schedule for the AG’s MARC is below. Each center will be open from 11 am- 7 pm except for the location in Winfield on Tuesday, June 2nd, which will be open from 8 am to 2 pm.

Tuesday, June 25th – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, 19100 Valley View Pkwy, Independence, MO

Wednesday, June 26th – Brunswick R-2 High School, 1008 County Rd., Brunswick, MO

Friday, June 28th – Open Bible Praise Center, 16991 Hwy 87, Boonville, MO

Saturday, June 29th – St. Charles Church, 3337 Rue Royale St., St. Charles, MO



Monday, July 1st – Winfield High School, 3920 State Hwy 47, Winfield, MO



Tuesday July 2nd* – Winfield High School, 3920 State Hwy 47, Winfield, MO