Missouri AG likely to drop lawsuit against Purdue Pharma

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A spokesperson for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office shared with OzarksFirst that he believed the office will not be pursuing the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma.

This comes after the major opioid manufacturer filed for bankruptcy over the weekend.

Former Attorney General Josh Hawley began the lawsuit against three major manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma, in 2017.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has since continued the fight for people impacted by the opioid epidemic.

The Attorney General’s Press Secretary, Chris Nuelle, told OzarksFirst in an email:

We are supportive of the settlement that’s been touted by other states publicly in the wake of the bankruptcy…I don’t think the suit against Purdue will continue. We will seek to continue our suits against Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Endo Pharmaceuticals.”

Chris Nuelle
Press Secretary, Missouri Attorney General’s Office

