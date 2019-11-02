Missouri ag director says transfer of USDA agencies will benefit state’s farmers

(MONET) — Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says a relocation of the USDA’s Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture from Washington, D.C. to downtown Kansas City will benefit the state’s farmers.

“These researchers, these people who are doing that important work, actually have the opportunity to reach out and get to know a farmer and ask them ‘What challenges do you see on a daily basis for your operation, what do you need a solution for, what can we do to help you?’ So that’s where we think it’s going to be a huge benefit,” says Chinn.

A lease was signed to house the two agencies near the intersection of I-70 and I-35. Chinn says the agencies’ location reinforces the state’s role as an agriculture hub.

“It also just kind of sends out a very strong message that Missouri is here and we’re open for business and we’re looking for new opportunities all of the time to serve agriculture and the people that we work for,” says Chinn.

Employees who made the initial move a month ago have been in another USDA building in Kansas City where they’ll remain until the downtown office is ready.