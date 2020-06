(MONET) — LMI Aerospace in St. Charles is furloughing 60 workers. In a notification to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, the eastern Missouri company says the furloughs are expected to happen around June 22 and last for about one month.

The company provides parts for the commercial and defense aerospace industries.

Its website shows locations in eastern Missouri’s Washington, southeast Missouri’s Cuba, and two sites in St. Charles.