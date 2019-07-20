Missing toddler drove himself down to the county fair on his toy tractor

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (CNN) — How far can a little one really go?

Well, one determined Minnesota 2-year-old got himself all the way down to the county fair, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday night, the sheriff’s office received a call about a missing toddler, according to a Facebook post from the office.

We are out at the Chisago County Fair all night and through the duration of the fair. Stop by our booth and say hello!… Posted by Chisago County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 18, 2019

But the determined tyke wasn’t in danger — he just decided he wasn’t done at the fair.

The young boy hopped on his battery-powered John Deere tractor toy and drove it down the sidewalk and to a back entrance of the festivities, according to CNN affiliate KMBC.

Sheriff’s deputies found him next to the Tilt-a-Whirl, his favorite ride, the station reported.

“He was reunited with Dad,” the sheriff’s office said, “who promptly suspended his son’s license by removing the battery from it.”