Lee Arthur Neal

A silver alert has been activated for Lee Arthur Neal by the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Lee Neal is a black male, 5’7” tall, 300 pounds, low grey hair, brown eyes, and has a medium complexion.

Neal last went missing from Pine Bluff, Arkansas and may be traveling in a grey Chevy Trailblazer with a spare tire on the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at 870-730-2090.