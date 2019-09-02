Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Missing teen’s body recovered in the Missouri River

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1478035506149.png

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a missing teens body was found across from the capitol in the Missouri River.

on August 30, KRCG reports that Highway Patrol and other agencies responded to the river for a reported vehicle that drove into the water and did not resurface.

The vehicle was found the following day but with no driver.

KRCG reported that the 18-year-old’s body was found at 12:50 p.m. by search teams with the Osage and Callaway County sheriff’s departments.

Highway Patrol says the family has been notified and more information should be released later.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Saturday, September 28th

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now