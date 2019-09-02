Missing teen’s body recovered in the Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a missing teens body was found across from the capitol in the Missouri River.

on August 30, KRCG reports that Highway Patrol and other agencies responded to the river for a reported vehicle that drove into the water and did not resurface.

The vehicle was found the following day but with no driver.

KRCG reported that the 18-year-old’s body was found at 12:50 p.m. by search teams with the Osage and Callaway County sheriff’s departments.

Highway Patrol says the family has been notified and more information should be released later.