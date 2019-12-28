Missing Teen from Tennessee spotted in the Ozarks

Elsinore, Mo- A missing teenage girl from Fayetteville, Tennessee, has been spotted in the Ozarks.

According to Elsinore Police Officer Kelly Hampton, the girl was seen with a man at a convenience store around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Officer Hampton says he has spoken with the mother and grandmother of the missing girl. He says, according to the mother, the girl met the man online.

Officer Hampton says the two were last seen headed west on Highway 60 Friday morning.

The two are traveling in a silver four-door car.

If you see them, please contact your local authorities.

Officer Hampton has contacted the Fayetteville, Tennessee Police Department about the spotting.