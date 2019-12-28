Missing Teen from Tennessee spotted in the Ozarks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elsinore, Mo- A missing teenage girl from Fayetteville, Tennessee, has been spotted in the Ozarks.

According to Elsinore Police Officer Kelly Hampton, the girl was seen with a man at a convenience store around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Officer Hampton says he has spoken with the mother and grandmother of the missing girl. He says, according to the mother, the girl met the man online.

Officer Hampton says the two were last seen headed west on Highway 60 Friday morning.

The two are traveling in a silver four-door car.

If you see them, please contact your local authorities.

Officer Hampton has contacted the Fayetteville, Tennessee Police Department about the spotting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women Vietti

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories