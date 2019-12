SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for Samantha Tummons.

Tummons is a white female, 5’6” tall, 130 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She is believed to have been involved in a possible domestic disturbance and police are concerned about her well being.

Tummons may be traveling with Donald Evans who is a white male, 6’3” tall, 190 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information, please call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.