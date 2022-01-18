Missing person alert: Wright County authorities searching for a mother and son

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert. Danika Noble, 39, and her young son have not been seen since Monday around noon. She was last seen driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu in Mountain Grove.

According to authorities, the last cellphone ping was located in Gainesville at approximately 9:55 p.m. Authorities believe her cellphone has now been shut off or disabled.

Noble’s husband, Justin Noble, is currently wanted on a capias warrant for first-degree domestic assault in Wright County.

Justin Noble, 35, is wanted in Wright County.

Danika is a white female, weighing 155lbs, standing at 5’5” with brown hair.

If you have any information regarding either Noble’s or her son’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 417-547-7182 or by contacting your local police department.