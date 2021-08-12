Missing man found safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Marteze “Tez” Ward has been found safe, according to the Springfield Police Department.

On Thursday, August 12th, the Springfield Police Department released a statement saying that Ward was found safe after officers received tips from the community that helped in the investigation.

The department does not suspect foul play in his disappearance.

Ward was reported missing on August 10th from the area of Fellows Lake in Springfield. He had not been seen since late Monday morning.

On August 11th, the Springfield Police Department issued a statement saying they believed Ward had left the Springfield area.

The department thanked partnering law enforcement agencies and the community for assisting in the search.