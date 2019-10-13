Missing Hawaii diver’s recovered clothing has evidence of shark attack

(FOX) — The clothing of a Hawaii man who went missing after a solo night dive earlier this month has been recovered showing evidence consistent with a shark attack, investigators said.

Alan Delatorre, 45, never returned home after the dive in Kailua Bay on Oct. 4, and his family has yet to hear from him, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release on Thursday.

Delatorre’s truck was found parked in the area of Ali’i Drive on Oct. 6, police said. A dive buoy believed to belong to the man was also located in the same area, about 100 yards off-shore of Bubba’s Beach.

Divers with the Hawaii Fire Department recovered clothing and diving equipment identified as Delatorre’s in the waters near the buoy, police said.

“They indicated the damage to the clothing to be attributed to sharks,” Sgt. David Araki said.

The clothing appeared “shredded,” a source close to the investigation told media outlet Big Island Now.

Delatorre’s wife, Helen, told the Hawaii Tribune that the family, including their two children, have remained hopeful that he is alive and will come home.

Cousin Alan Delatorre…we r waiting for ur return. If anyone know the whereabouts of Alan Delatorre, please contact the police. Posted by Rufina Adviento on Monday, October 7, 2019

The fire department suspended their search for Delatorre on Oct. 6 after finding his belongings and speaking with the family, the paper reported.

Delatorre, of Kailua-Kona, a city on the western coast of the Big Island, was described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 156 pounds, police said. He has a medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators have asked those with any information on the whereabouts of Delatorre to contact Officer Adam Cho at (808) 326-4646, ext. 296 or the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.