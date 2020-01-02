Minimum wage could affect local restaurants in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the ringing in of the new year, comes the establishment of a new minimum wage.

According to state law, all private businesses, must pay their staff a minimum of nine dollars and 45 cents per hour with the exception of retail and service businesses with gross sales less than $500,000.

Fogle enterprises President Nolan Fogle said, “the only way to be able to continue to be successful in business and continue to pay the bills and pay your employees, is to pass that on. So, we will have to increase our menu prices and we’ll have to make some other adjustments that normally we wouldn’t have to.”

As an owner of several restaurants in Branson, most of Fogle’s employees make above minimum wage but this increase will have a major impact on wait staff and business.

Pasghtetti’s manager Aldrian campbell said, “It could affect the amount of employees now we could have. Basically because the more we have, the more we have to pay.”

Under the new law, compensation for tipped employees must also total at least nine to 45 per hour.