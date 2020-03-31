Millsap Farm offers land to dump your yardwaste

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Due to COVID-19, recycling yardwaste in Springfield has become an issue.

The Yardwaste Recycling Center in Springfield closed, “In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with the recent ordinance prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more,” according to a statement on the City of Springfield’s website.

Because of this, Millsap Farm is letting people dump yardwaste on their property.

“We reached out on Facebook and said we have some capacity to accept yardwaste,” says Curtis Millsap, Owner of Millsap Farm.

He says they do not have as much land as the city but are willing to help until they are full. Millsap says that the timing of this is rough because this time of year is when people start doing yardwork and gardening.

Below are the yardwaste items you can take to Millsap Farm.

Leaves

Gumballs

Grass clippings

Small sticks, about the size of a pinky finger

Curtis says not to bring items that are evergreen. He also emphasizes to take your empty bags once you are done dumping them.

The yardwaste at Millsap turns into compost the farm uses on their fruits and vegetables grown around the farm.

This video below explains the composting process at Millsap Farm.

“Compost is kind of magical because, on the one hand, it allows for really good aeration, and at the same time, it also holds moisture in the structure. It works like a sponge, you know it’s hard for a sponge to stay saturated, but it is also hard for a sponge to dry out,” says Curtis.

Curtis hopes the city yardwaste center reopens soon since Millsap has a limited capacity. He says they have had a few people an hour show up since they posted their message on Facebook over the weekend.