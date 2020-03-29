Military Spouse and Reservist test positive for COVID -19 at Fort Leonard Wood

Coronaviruses research, conceptual illustration. Vials of blood in a centrifuge being tested for coronavirus infection. Courtesy: gettyimages

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — A Army Reservist and a military spouse have been reported to test positive for COVID-19 at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital on March 27, 2020.

According to the U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood, both are under medical care and isolated in their off-post residences.

Before both were isolated, the Reservist returned from an annual training in Kansas when returning to Fort Leonard Wood; he was screened immediately at Harper In-Processing Health Screening.

The military spouse also was screened at Harper In-Processing Health Screening after having contact with someone who recently traveled.

According to Fort Leonard Wood, military and local Health professionals are in the process of reaching out to people who have been in contact with both over the past two weeks.

To prevent the virus spread, military and health professionals continue to screen service members, family members, and Department of Defense civilians.

Per CDC guidance and Defense Health Agency protocols, anyone known with COVID-19 will be immediately quarantined or isolated.

Related Articles: Fort Leonard Wood increases security measures