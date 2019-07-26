Military housing concerns being addressed

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo.– Officials at Fort Leonard Wood are addressing a recent report about military housing.

Soldiers and their families will have an easier way to report housing concerns.

Colonel EricTowns with the U.S. Army Garrison Commander said, “Visited 100 percent of the 1806 housing units, homes here on Fort Leonard Wood. Engaged the residents to see what their concerns were that were not being addressed.”

Towns said they have hired two new employees in the housing department and their roles are to ensure a seamless transition between move-ins and move-outs They ensure that after move-outs any problems with the housing units will be taken care of before new residents move in.

This will also apply to individuals who live off base. The goal is to ensure that a family’s needs don’t fall through the cracks.

Towns stated the U.S. Army is currently working towards drafting a resident bill of rights for all soldiers who live in military housing.