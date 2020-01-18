Mike Bloomberg to visit Little Rock, participate in MLK Day events

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. Tennessee’s top election officials say Bloomberg has requested a petition that would require securing 2,500 signatures from registered voters in less than a month if he wants to qualify for the state’s Democratic presidential primary ballot. The secretary of state’s office confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 13, that Bloomberg requested the ballot petition earlier this week. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (KNWA) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be in Little Rock this Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities.

Bloomberg will march in Little Rock’s 37th annual MLK Day parade as well as participate in a local service project.

The parade begins at the intersection of 33rd St. and MLK Boulevard at 10 a.m. and ends at the Arkansas State Capitol.

Bloomberg is also participating in the 7th Annual Homeless Backpack Community Service Project during his time in Little Rock.