SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Greene County Judge will see to it that Mikaila Koch serves 10 days in jail, after Koch pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge on Wednesday.

Koch, who court documents show was speeding on Highway 65 when she hit an SUV back in 2019, pleaded guilty to careless and imprudent driving; a misdemeanor.

Koch’s 2019 crash led to the death of an 11-year-old girl.

Along with her jail time, Koch will serve 200 hours of community service, and 2 years of probation.