Midtown Carnegie Branch Library hosts history tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s oldest library was open for tours today.

The history tour at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library showcased hidden steps, fireplaces and a secret attic.

Many features are original to the library, like the fireplaces and stained glass windows.

Sarah Allen, one of the librarians at the Midtown Carnegie Branch, says she wants to share the history hidden in the walls of the library.

“I wanted to give an opportunity to teach history to our kids that come in,” Allen said. “And we have a lot of families that parents actually grew up going to the department when it was still in the basement. They just love this building. And I think history is really just a part of teaching kids just how the world used to work.”

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library has been open since 1905.

Allen says there are several gaps in the documented history of the library, so if you have any information or stories please share it with the library.