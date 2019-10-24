Middle schoolers suspended for ‘fight club’

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A suburban St. Louis school district has suspended seven middle school students for their involvement in what school officials are calling a “fight club.”

KMOV-TV reports that videos of the fights were posted on social media and at least 10 Mehlville School District students were involved. Most attend Washington Middle School.

The mother of one of the boys says her son was suspended for six days. She believes the punishment is excessive because the students were mostly play-fighting.

School district officials aren’t sure how many fights happened, but an assistant superintendent says no one was hurt.

