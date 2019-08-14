Mid-States Wrestling brings old-school fun to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “This is what I grew up watching.” Space Cowboy Jason Jones is the Southern Heavyweight Champion of the World. He’s also the man who helped bring Mid-States Wrestling to Springfield, Missouri in mid-August.

Relics Event Center in Southwest Springfield hosted enthusiastic fans Saturday, August 10th.

Cheers, taunts, and chants filled the air as athletes with monikers like Mr. Saturday Night, Jimmy Fiasco, and Golden Boy Greg Anthony faced off in the squared circle.

Do you recognize the ring announcer? That’s Ozarks First Multimedia Journalist, and wrestling superfan Jesse Inman.

Remembering a Wrestling Legend

Kraig Keesaman, known as Niles Plonk in the ring, worked with Harley race in the mid-2000s.

Race died in early August. He is from Missouri, and ran a wrestling school in Eldon, Missouri. That’s when Keesaman worked with him. Race’s school has since relocated to Troy, Missouri.

“He was one of those wrestlers that just was a step ahead of the times all the time, up until he retired from in the ring and even when he was promoting he was still a step ahead, doing the right thing on the independent scene,” Keesaman said of Race.

