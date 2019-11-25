Michael Bloomberg enters the 2020 democratic presidential nomination race

WASHINGTON D.C. — The race for the 2020 democratic presidential nomination became even more crowded today.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced he’s seeking the nomination.

He joins 17 other democrats hoping to face President Trump next November.

An ad that debuted today promises under a Bloomberg presidency, the wealthy would pay more taxes and the middle class would get a fair share.

Some things we know about Bloomberg’s campaign: Aides say he doesn’t plan to take contributions and he’ll fund his own campaign.

Also, if he wins the white house, he says he won’t take a salary.

At 77, he would be the oldest president to enter the oval office.