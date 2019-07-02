Mexican city got the gift of more than three feet of ice after a hailstorm

MEXICO — A hailstorm went through Guadalajara, Mexico covering a lot of ground.

This past weekend brought a shocking surprise.

The Mexican city woke up Sunday morning, June 30, to more than 3 feet of ice after a heavy hailstorm swept through the region.

As government officials scrambled to contain the damage and clear up roads.

Residents captured jaw-dropping footage of vehicles and residences swallowed by ice.

The government has been working with the Mexican army and local authorities to remove hail from public roads, as well as support citizens whose homes were affected.