KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, will bring an $800 million data center to Kansas City, creating 100 jobs in the area.

The 1 million-square-foot hyperscale facility will be located in the massive Golden Plains Technology Park, a 5.5 million-square-foot campus near U.S. Highway 169 and N.W. 128th Street.

“Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer — good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners,” Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development for Meta, said in a statement. “Meta is committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come.”

Meta is starting construction and plans to be operational in 2024. The Kansas City Area Development Council said it will also bring more than 1,300 jobs to the area at peak construction.

“It’s an exciting day in Kansas City as we celebrate Meta’s investment in our community — yet another example of Kansas City’s growing influence in the technology sector. We look forward to growing this partnership and creating new jobs,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

The social media giant said the project will be powered by 100% renewable energy. Meta’s Kansas City facility will also add renewable energy to the region’s grid and plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

“Meta’s data center at Golden Plains Technology Park is a significant economic development investment and win for the Kansas City region. We know the company had a choice regarding where to site this major project, and we’re proud to be an essential partner to help make this a reality,” said David Campbell, president and CEO of Evergy. “We look forward to delivering clean, safe, and reliable energy to Meta’s facility, supporting one of the most sustainable data centers in the world.”

The KC Area Development Council said Kansas City is the third fastest-growing tech market in the United States and among the top large metros for tech jobs.

“Meta’s selection of KC, joining many other global tech brands in our region, puts a spotlight on our thriving tech industry,” said Tim Cowden, president, and CEO of the KC Area Development Council. “The region’s new state-of-the-art single terminal airport opening in March 2023 and our collaborative business community make KC a top location of choice for other tech companies seeking growth.”

Missouri leaders officially welcomed Meta to the region Thursday, looking forward to asserting Kansas City’s spot as a tech city and bringing more jobs to the area.

“We’re proud to welcome Meta to Kansas City for this historic, cutting-edge development that will positively impact our state’s economy for years to come,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. “The Show-Me State stands out as a rising technology hub due to our strategic location, skilled workforce, and prime business climate. This unprecedented investment signals Missouri is open for business, and that our state is a prime destination for high-tech leaders and innovators alike.”

“Kansas City is a wonderful place to live and work, and I’m glad to see new investment and job growth coming to the area,” U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said. “With our central location and first-rate colleges and universities, Missouri is well-positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the tech sector. I look forward to seeing Meta’s data center anchor new partnerships with schools and local organizations and become part of a great community.”