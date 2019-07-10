Mercy’s addiction recovery center is phasing out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Due to the lack of workforce, Mercy will be closing their addiction recovery center.

According to the statement from Mercy, Fewer than a dozen patients are still seeking care through their addiction recovery center, and encouraged their patients to receive care through their community partners such as Burrell Behavioral Health.

Ashanti Tate, manager of the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change, wants to help those who still need care, “I really want people to know that heartland is here, we are ready to serve the community, anyway we can help a client live, that is our goal, is to keep clients alive.”

The director for the Center for Addicion at Cox, Tressa Moyle, says that if you’re already enrolled in a program and need to transition, it is a simple process, “All of our programs include individual therapy, and then we have higher levels of care that also include group education, group therapy, different kinds of experiential groups, so groups where we’re teaching patients new coping skills, new life skills, how to manage stressors, how to deal with anxiety, depression, loss, all of those kinds of things.”

Some centers will still take care of people even if they dont have any money. Tate says that even though Heartland wouldn’t be getting paid, they would still be saving a life.

Mercy has not set a closure date for its Addiction Recovery Center, but at this point is planning to wind down those services and will contact patients directly with more information.

The national helpline for people struggling with addiction is 800-662-4357