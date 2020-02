WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) - President Trump on Saturday announced new efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, including new travel restrictions on visitors from Iran and further screening efforts on people coming from South Korea and Italy. Mr. Trump confirmed a person has died of COVID-19 in Washington state.

Mr. Trump said in his conference that there were 22 known cases of coronavirus in the U.S. The death in Washington is the first reported coronavirus death in the United States. Mr. Trump described the person who died as a "wonderful woman" and "a medically high-risk patient in her late fifties."