Mercy to gradually reactivate services previously postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital announced it will gradually begin to restart services that were recently postponed due to the coronavirus.

For procedures to be rescheduled, Mercy says they must meet three specific criteria.

The community must have seen 14 days of sustained decrease or flattening of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Mercy must have adequate personal protective equipment for patients and co-workers

Enough COVID-19 testing supplies must be available for patients to be tested within 48 hours of some of their procedures

Mercy said reactivation will be a “phased process” so as to not cause COVID-19 exposures or a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Phase 1 primarily involves the return of essential services such as surgeries, imaging and diagnostics,” Mercy said. “Phase 2 will include services that are non-emergency but medically necessary. Phase 3 begins a return to the normal capacity of Mercy’s services.”

Hospital officials said if they feel it is necessary to slow or stop services in order to protect its employees and patients, they will go back to postponing services.