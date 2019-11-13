Mercy opens newly-built primary care clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For the first time in 20 years, Mercy Hospital is set to open a newly-constructed primary care facility.

The new facility, found on Republic Rd. in on the Southwest side of Springfield, is 13,000 sqft and boasts 30 exam rooms. The plan is to have 10 providers available at the clinic.









During a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, Dr. Jennifer McNay told reporters the clinic was a long time coming.

Mercy hopes the new clinic will provide extra access to healthcare for people in Springfield.

The clinic officially opens on Wednesday, November 12th, 2019.

This is a developing story.