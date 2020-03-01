Mercy Hospital Springfield welcomes first Leap Year baby

Kyli Fultz, Westonn Woods and Julius Woods gather as a family at Mercy Hospital Springfield. (Photo courtesy of Mercy Hospital Springfield)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield welcomed its first baby of Leap Day 2020 at 2:59 a.m. at Mercy Hospital.

According to a press release sent by Mercy, Kyli Fultz came to the hospital to be induced the evening Thursday, Feb. 27.

After laboring until Saturday morning, doctors advised she have a C-section.

Her baby, Westonn, was born in the early hours of Feb. 29 weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

“We didn’t even think about the fact that it was the 29th,” said Westonn’s dad, Julius Woods. “Now we’re wondering when to celebrate his birthday. Do you do it on the 28th or March 1?”

Mercy Springfield OB-GYN Dr. Charles Albritton is also a Leap Year baby. He is 32 years old but has only had eight birthdays.

“It’s a great ice-breaker and you can have a lot of fun with it,” he said. “It’s a great excuse to throw an extra big party every four years.”

According to the press release, of the 45,000 Mercy employees, Albritton and 33 others are the only ones to share the unique birthday.