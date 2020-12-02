Mercy Hospital Springfield is offering virtual care for COVID-19 patients to expand bed capacity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — To help expand bed capacity Mercy Hospital Springfield is offering virtual care for COVID-19 patients at home.

Mercy COVID Care @ Home will provide in-home care for those with mild symptoms and those who may need low-flow rates of oxygen.

The care is for all hours of the day and includes measuring oxygen saturation, adjusting oxygen flow, evaluations and appropriate interventions.

If your health changes when you’re being monitored or symptoms worsen you will be evaluated by the Mercy Virtual team and guided to the level of care they deem appropriate, according to the press release.

“We have learned that not all patients who were admitted at the onset of COVID-19 need to be hospitalized,” Dr. Carter Fenton, medical director of Mercy Virtual vAcute said. “By caring for select patients at home, with ongoing monitoring and management, we can reserve the hospital beds for those with more serious disease symptoms.”

As of Dec. 1, 2020, 237 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized.