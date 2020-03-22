Mercy Hospital Springfield increases visitor restrictions on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Springfield wants to protect patients, the community, and co-workers by expanding visitor restrictions on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 8 a.m.

According to Mercy Hospital Springfield, visitors will not be allowed in the hospital with the following exceptions. CoxHealth will have similar guidelines as well.

Visitors for end-of-life care at the discretion of the provider

One visitor per OB patient (or two guardians)

One visitor per pediatric patient (or two guardians)

One visitor per NICU patient (or two guardians)

One visitor for urgent procedures or their driver

Including other Hospitals in Missouri.

Mercy Hospital Springfield

Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital

Mercy Heart Hospital Springfield

Mercy Orthopedic Hospital Springfield

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Springfield

Mercy Hospital Aurora

Mercy Hospital Cassville

Mercy Hospital Lebanon

Mercy St. Francis Hospital (Mountain View, Missouri)

The decisions Mercy and CoxHealth have made are to protect the community and patients.

