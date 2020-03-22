Mercy Hospital Springfield increases visitor restrictions on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Springfield wants to protect patients, the community, and co-workers by expanding visitor restrictions on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 8 a.m.

According to Mercy Hospital Springfield, visitors will not be allowed in the hospital with the following exceptions. CoxHealth will have similar guidelines as well.

  • Visitors for end-of-life care at the discretion of the provider
  • One visitor per OB patient (or two guardians)
  • One visitor per pediatric patient (or two guardians)
  • One visitor per NICU patient (or two guardians)
  • One visitor for urgent procedures or their driver

Including other Hospitals in Missouri.

  • Mercy Hospital Springfield
  • Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital
  • Mercy Heart Hospital Springfield
  • Mercy Orthopedic Hospital Springfield
  • Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Springfield
  • Mercy Hospital Aurora
  • Mercy Hospital Cassville
  • Mercy Hospital Lebanon
  • Mercy St. Francis Hospital (Mountain View, Missouri)

The decisions Mercy and CoxHealth have made are to protect the community and patients.

