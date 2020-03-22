Mercy Hospital Springfield increases visitor restrictions on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Springfield wants to protect patients, the community, and co-workers by expanding visitor restrictions on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 8 a.m.
According to Mercy Hospital Springfield, visitors will not be allowed in the hospital with the following exceptions. CoxHealth will have similar guidelines as well.
- Visitors for end-of-life care at the discretion of the provider
- One visitor per OB patient (or two guardians)
- One visitor per pediatric patient (or two guardians)
- One visitor per NICU patient (or two guardians)
- One visitor for urgent procedures or their driver
Including other Hospitals in Missouri.
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital
- Mercy Heart Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Orthopedic Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Hospital Aurora
- Mercy Hospital Cassville
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy St. Francis Hospital (Mountain View, Missouri)
The decisions Mercy and CoxHealth have made are to protect the community and patients.
Related Articles: Cox and Mercy to allow even fewer visitors