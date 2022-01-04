SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines, meaning visitors will no longer be permitted to wear cloth masks at any Mercy facility. In addition to being screened upon arrival, visitors will be required to wear a level 2 droplet mask, according to new guidelines on Mercy’s website.

Mercy says if you do not have the proper mask, you’ll be provided with one at the door.

A spokesperson for CoxHealth said there are no changes to the guidelines at CoxHealth facilities.

Both Mercy and CoxHealth are only allowing one visitor per patient, with exceptions made for end-of-life care, NICU, and certain other situations.

On Monday, January third, CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards tweeted there are 114 COVID-positive patients in Cox hospitals.

114 Covid + inpatients. As ERs fill at busy hospitals, don’t forget other options: telemedicine, your primary care doctor, urgent cares. We have a save my spot function to schedule urgent care visits. https://t.co/GspOX4a9Qi pic.twitter.com/1nuwvz8sz9 — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) January 3, 2022

Erik Frederick, the Chief Administrative Officer with Mercy tweeted Tuesday there are 84 COVID-positive patients at Mercy Springfield.

84 COVID+ @MercySGF. Up 1 from yesterday. 13 non-infectious. 22 in ICU, 16 vented. Number held steady for 3 days after a quick escalation. No more cloth masks in the facility based on CDC recommendations. We’ll give you a mask upon arrival. Please be nice and put it on. Thanks — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) January 4, 2022

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard, 203 people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 per day.