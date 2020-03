SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital now has a new way to screen patients for COVID-19.

If you’ve driven by the north emergency room entrance in Springfield today, March 23, you may have seen the new triage facility.

Mercy staff hosted a small blessing ceremony this morning.

Medical staff will be able to assess patients who may have COVID-19.

This protects people who are in the emergency room for unrelated issues.

Anyone who may have the virus can now be isolated from other patients.