SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Following the pandemic and tense political climate following events such as the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, many have looked for mental health care. Here’s just a few options in and around Springfield to help you start your search:

Lakeland Behavioral Health System

Lakeland, located at 2323 W. Grand St., offers mental health services for children, adolescents and seniors. Lakeland is open at all hours every day and accepts walk-ins without prior appointments. For more information on Lakeland’s services you can visit their website.

Mercy Behavioral Health

Mercy offers healthcare for children and adults, by appointment only. Services include various forms of therapy, as well as offering comprehensive mental health assessments. For more information about each treatment Mercy offers, click here.

CoxHealth

CoxHealth offers mental health treatment in Springfield with multiple physicians currently accepting new patients. Services include treatment for mental disorders, coping with health conditions and treatment for addiction and substance abuse. For more information, click here.

Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health

Eustasis offers services for depression, family therapy, panic attacks, ADHD, anger management and schizophrenia. They also offer ADHD testing along with other evaluations and assessments. For more information on Eustasis and what they offer, visit their website.

Burrell Behavioral Health

Burrell offers services for children, teens, adults and families including therapy and counseling, addiction treatment, crisis intervention, psychiatric care and evaluations. Burrell also has locations in Springfield, Branson, Republic, Nixa, Bolivar, Marshfield and more. For more information on the services Burrell offers and resources available online, visit their website here.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Missouri

NAMI Southwest Missouri offers online resources to those with mental illness or those caring for someone with mental illness. They also hold in-person classes and support groups aimed at assisting those with mental illness and teaching on how to care for loved ones with mental illness. For more information on NAMI, click here.

Better Life in Recovery

Better Life in Recovery is a non-profit addiction and substance abuse treatment center that holds community service, awareness and educational events to help with long-term recovery. They offer resources for those seeking treatment and those seeking to help a loved one. They are located on 1925 E. Bennett St. Suite J. For more information, visit their website.

Ozarks Counseling Center

Betty and Bobby Allison Ozarks Counseling Center offers counseling services for individuals, couples, families and groups to develop coping skills, work through life problems, marriage counseling and identify substance abuse issues. Counseling sessions are 50 minutes long. For more information, click here.

Counseling Solutions of the Ozarks, LLC and Associates

Counseling Solutions offers counseling for individuals, couples, family and adolescents. Along with offering counseling services and life coaching, they also share office space with independent therapists and hold several group therapies for anger management, LGBTQ+ therapy, therapy for HIV+ gay and bisexual men and a therapy group for parents of nonbinary and transgender children. For more information, click here.

Counseling Group of the Ozarks

Counseling Group of the Ozarks offers individual, couple, family and group counseling and offers online and in-person services, with sessions running about 45 to 50 minutes at $100 per session, with an initial fee of $150. For more information, click here.