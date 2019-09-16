Mental health impacts the farming industry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Experts are calling suicide a rising rural health concern in the agriculture industry.

According to the CDC workers in the farming, fishing, and forestry industries have some of the highest suicide rates of any professional group.



Suicides among farmers are 1.5 times higher than the national average. The CDC said the number could even be higher because some farm suicides are masked as farm-related accidents.

Farmer’s suicide rates are increasing because access to mental health is more sporadic in rural areas.

This week is national farm safety and health week and the theme is “shift farm safety into high gear”.

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association is hosting a farm safety event, next Friday, September 27.



One of the topics at the event is suicides among farmers and rural communities. The event is open to the community.

This is a developing story.