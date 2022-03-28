CLEVER, Mo. — A nonprofit is teaming up with the Clever Police Department to provide more mental health resources in the community.

Organizers with the Nixa-based suicide prevention nonprofit 4Jake said they want to create a safe space for teens and the community, but also first responders, and that it’s important to start the discussion in smaller towns around the Ozarks.

The plan is to host monthly mental health discussions for those who respond to emergencies and serious situations every day.

“Mental health is very taboo,” said Christina Strodman with Clever Police Department. “The first thing we think of is ‘oh my gosh they’re going to take my gun away if I tell them I’m having a crisis. I’m going to lose my gun.'”

“We basically want to have a lockbox where everyone who walks through the door has to write something on a piece of paper and put it in the box,” Karen Perry, with 4Jake explained. “If it’s something positive you want to share, something you’re grateful for, something you have a question about or something you’re really struggling with your mental health, you can put those in the box.”

Strodman said it’s important for first responders to remember they are human too.

“You respond to that person that has committed suicide, or you respond to that person that’s been in a tragic accident. Maybe that brings back memories of something that happened prior in your life and you have to deal with that. Most first responders try to crush those feelings down and not think about it.”

Another reason organizers of these monthly meetings said the discussion is important is the long wait times many people see when they try to seek out mental health help.

Perry said reaching out to young people is an additional goal 4Jake has in Clever.

“They wanted more places that they could be besides school, or for school to have them more often. I’m hoping that’s what we get to do here,” Perry said. “Hearing an adult say ‘hey I promise it gets better. Whatever you’re suffering with right now, in five years it’s probably not going to make a difference.'”

The mental health discussion is happening Thursday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clever Police Department.